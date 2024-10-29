Ahead of Jharkhand’s assembly polls, Chief Minister Hemant Soren criticised the BJP for allegedly promoting divisions and failing to address border security issues. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma countered with remarks on infiltration, highlighting the BJP's focus on NRC implementation.

Hemant Soren accuses BJP of inciting Hindu-Muslim divisions. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasises NRC plans for Jharkhand. BJP promises to address infiltration concerns if elected.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has openly criticised the BJP, accusing the party of inciting Hindu-Muslim divisions and neglecting marginalised communities ahead of the state assembly polls. Responding to recent remarks by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Soren questioned the BJP's focus on border security and alleged issues with Bangladeshi infiltration. According to ANI, Soren urged BJP leaders to hold Prime Minister Narendra Modi accountable for the handling of these security concerns, stressing that they control the central government and the Border Security Force (BSF).

Soren addressed a gathering in Deoghar, Jharkhand, where he underscored the BJP’s alleged role in "stirring up Hindu-Muslim tensions," which he described as harmful to community relations. According to Soren, BJP leaders should question why issues of infiltration and communal discord continue under the current leadership.

He further criticised the government’s economic priorities, claiming they have ample funds to write off debts for “billionaire friends” but fail to support essential services for farmers, labourers, the elderly, students, and women. Highlighting his government’s efforts in Jharkhand, he mentioned providing 24-hour electricity and waiving dues to benefit low-income households.

In response to Soren’s remarks, Sarma had intensified his rhetoric against the Jharkhand government, warning that unchecked immigration could lead to Jharkhand becoming a "mini-Bangladesh." He claimed that Bangladeshi immigrants are disrupting Jharkhand’s cultural and tribal identity, specifically in the Santhal Pargana region. According to ANI, Sarma outlined the BJP’s commitment to implementing the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Jharkhand if elected, with a focus on addressing alleged immigration issues.

Sarma also detailed three key promises of the BJP in Jharkhand: implementing the NRC, preventing the children of immigrants from accessing Scheduled Tribe benefits through marriage with tribal women, and ensuring immigrants married to tribal women are restricted from contesting elections in tribal regions. He argued that the increasing Muslim population in Santhal Pargana was a clear indication of external infiltration, questioning the demographic changes taking place there.

The Assam Chief Minister also criticised Congress’ candidate Irfan Ansari, accusing him of using derogatory language against BJP’s Sita Soren, and announced his intention to hold Ansari accountable through legal action. Sarma further alleged that the Soren-led administration shields individuals like Ansari, whom he accused of influencing Santhal Pargana’s dynamics. He stated that protecting the region’s cultural identity is one of the BJP's top priorities, according to ANI.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey echoed Sarma’s sentiments, criticising both the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) for “vote bank politics” that he says disregards tribal welfare. Dubey asserted that Bangladeshi infiltrators have caused an 11% increase in the Muslim population in Santhal Pargana, adding that the BJP would not relent until these “infiltrators” are removed from Jharkhand.

Jharkhand's upcoming assembly election will take place over two phases on November 13 and November 20, with vote counting set for November 23. The electorate includes 2.60 crore eligible voters, with nearly 12 lakh first-time voters and a significant youth demographic of 66.84 lakh. This election will determine the future leadership of 81 seats in the state assembly, according to ANI reports.

(With inputs from ANI)