Breaking News
Mumbai: Issues around Gokhale Bridge persist
Mumbai: BMC invites NGOs to collaborate for climate action
Navi Mumbai: ANC arrests man for wholesale supply of MD
Mumbai: Cruise south through the Coastal Road from Tuesday
Mumbai: Navghar, Surat cops apprehend missing accused escaping to UP
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Heroin worth Rs 128 cr seized in Assams Champhai one held
<< Back to Elections 2024

Heroin worth Rs 1.28 cr seized in Assam's Champhai, one held

Updated on: 10 March,2024 09:16 AM IST  |  Champhai
ANI |

Top

According to officials, the whole operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles with rep of Zokhawthar police based on specific information on March 7.

Heroin worth Rs 1.28 cr seized in Assam's Champhai, one held

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Heroin worth Rs 1.28 cr seized in Assam's Champhai, one held
x
00:00

Assam Rifles recovered heroin weighing 184 grams worth Rs 1.28 crore and apprehended an individual in the general area Iron Bridge, Zokhawthar in Champhai district, officials said on Saturday. According to officials, the whole operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles with rep of Zokhawthar police based on specific information on March 7.


During the operation, 184 grams of Heroin No 4 were recovered in General Area Iron Bridge. The entire consignment and apprehended individual have been handed over to the Zokhawthar police department for further legal proceedings, the Assam Rifles said in a statement.


The ongoing smuggling of contraband items is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram and India. Assam Rifles rightly christened as the 'Sentinels of Northeast' have continued their efforts against illegal smuggling and have also doubled their efforts to nab the kingpins of the smuggling of contraband items in Mizoram, it added.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

assam national news crime branch Crime News mizoram india India news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK