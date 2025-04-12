‘High degree of urgency on trade deal with US, EU’

Jaishankar's remarks come as Trump's policy on tariffs has triggered massive trade disruptions and fears of a global economic recession

EAM S Jaishankar. File pic

The Trump administration was quick in responding to what was tabled for a bilateral trade pact with India and New Delhi is geared up for a “very high” degree of urgency in concluding trade deals with the US and the European Union, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday.

In an interactive session at the Global Technology Summit, Jaishankar said the US under President Donald Trump has fundamentally changed its approach to engaging with the world and it has consequences across every key domain, especially in the technology sector. Jaishankar's remarks come as Trump's policy on tariffs has triggered massive trade disruptions and fears of a global economic recession.

In his remarks, Jaishankar, without sharing any specific details of negotiations between India and the US on the proposed trade pact, indicated that New Delhi was keen to conclude it as early as possible. Jaishankar also referred to India's negotiations with the European Union for a free trade agreement.

