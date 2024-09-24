In protest against the "atrocities" on Hindus in Bangladesh, the Hindu Mahasabha has called for a bandh on October 6 during India-Bangladesh cricket match.

Representation Image

Listen to this article Hindu Mahasabha calls for 'Gwalior Bandh' during India-Bangladesh cricket match x 00:00

In protest against the "atrocities" on Hindus in the neighbouring country, Bangladesh, the Hindu Mahasabha has called for a bandh on October 6 in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior to oppose the cricket match between India-Bangladesh scheduled here next month, news agency PTI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

A T20 cricket match is scheduled between India and Bangladesh on October 6 in Gwalior.

Hindu Mahasabha's national vice president Jaiveer Bharadwaj told PTI that the outfit is opposing the cricket match to be held on October 6 between India and Bangladesh.

He claimed that the "atrocities" on Hindus still continues in Bangladesh and it was not right to play cricket with Bangladesh.

The Hindu Mahasabha has called for a 'Gwalior Bandh' on the day of the match, with no ban on necessary commodities, he stated to PTI.

As per PTI, Bharadwaj also demanded that those involved in the "adulteration" of laddus at the Tirupati Balaji temple to be given capital punishment.

He claimed that the laddus from the temple were also distributed during the Ram temple consecration function in Ayodhya.

This incident (laddu row) has hurt the sentiments of the Hindus, he said to PTI.

As calls for a thorough investigation and stringent measures regarding the alleged use of animal fat in Tirupati laddus grew louder, the nation's food safety regulator has issued a show-cause notice to a company based in Tamil Nadu for allegedly providing substandard ghee to temple authority Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, PTI reported.

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu announced a Special Investigation Team to probe the allegations on Sunday.

(With inputs from PTI)