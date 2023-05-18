A British national, he died in London after a prolonged illness

Srichand Parmanand Hinduja

Listen to this article Hinduja Group chairman passes away at 87 x 00:00

Srichand Parmanand Hinduja, eldest of the four Hinduja brothers and Hinduja Group chairman, passed away in London on Wednesday.

"Gopichand, Prakash, Ashok and the whole Hinduja family with a heavy heart regret to announce the passing away of our family patriarch, and chairman of Hinduja Group, Mr S P Hinduja today," a spokesperson for the family told news agency PTI.

A British national, he died in London after a prolonged illness. He was 87, a family spokesperson said.

"Gopichand, Prakash, Ashok, and the whole Hinduja family with a heavy heart regret to announce the passing away of our family patriarch, and Chairman of the Hinduja Group, Mr. S P Hinduja today," the family spokesperson said in a statement.

It described him as a "visionary and mentor to the family bestowing the founding principles and values of our late father, PD Hinduja.

Also Read: Govt formation in Karnataka: Congress Legislature Party meeting to be held on Thursday evening

"He played a very important role alongside his brothers in building a strong relationship between his host country, the UK, and his home country, India," it said.

"A titan amongst his peers, S P Hinduja truly lived and embodied the Hinduja Group's founding principles and values. A deeply spiritual and philanthropic person, he was courageous in action and generous at heart.

His loss has left a huge void as the brothers have always been four bodies and one soul, the statement said.

"The Hinduja family is in grief and sorrow at his demise. Our prayers to the Almighty to grant his soul eternal place at His Lotus Feet."

The Hinduja brothers were exonerated in 2005 due to a lack of evidence.

The brothers who have been intensely secretive about the size of their wealth, have been sparring in British courts over control of family assets.

The Hinduja family patriarch and his brothers, Gopichand and Prakash, were accused of receiving nearly Rs 64 crore in illegal commissions to help Swedish gunmaker AB Bofors secure an Indian government contract. A court had however exonerated them.

As of May 2020, together with his brother Gopichand, Parmanand Hinduja was the UK's richest man.

Meanwhile, according to the UK-based The Sunday Times Rich List 2022, Hinduja topped the list with an estimated wealth of Pound 28.472 billion sterling.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)