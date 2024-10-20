Union Minister Giriraj Singh claimed that Hindus from various political parties, including JD(U), RJD, Communist, Congress, and BJP, are supporting his 'Hindu Swabhiman Yatra' in Bihar. Singh responded to criticism from JD(U) leader Khalid Anwar, who accused him of promoting extremist ideology, stating that the yatra is not politically driven.

Giriraj Singh/ File Pic

Giriraj Singh claims Hindus from various parties support his Yatra. JD(U)`s Khalid Anwar labels Singh`s ideology as extremist, threatening unity. The Union Minister vows to fight for Hindu unity, dismissing jail fears.

Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh stated on Sunday that Hindus from various political parties, including JD(U), RJD, the Communist Party, Congress, and BJP, are extending their support to his 'Hindu Swabhiman Yatra' in Bihar.



His comments came in response to JD(U) leader Khalid Anwar, who had earlier accused Singh of holding an “extremist ideology,” which, according to Anwar, is not suitable for governing Bihar.



Speaking to ANI, Giriraj Singh declared that he was not afraid of going to prison for his beliefs. "Prison is nothing. I will continue this fight until the last drop of my blood. If they want to demolish temples, promote love jihad, spit jihad, education jihad, and land jihad, let them. Hindus from JD(U), RJD, the Communist Party, Congress, and BJP stand with us. This yatra is not for political leaders or parties," said Singh.



Earlier that day, Anwar accused Singh of attempting to disrupt the social fabric of Bihar through the 'Hindu Swabhiman Yatra,' which Giriraj Singh had launched from Bhagalpur district on Friday. According to ANI, Anwar expressed gratitude to the BJP for distancing itself from what he termed Singh’s extremist ideology, reinforcing the idea that Bihar is a land of brotherhood.



“Bihar cannot be governed with the ideology that Giriraj Singh represents. If he believes his yatra will break Bihar, he must understand that Nitish Kumar’s government will not allow such actions. If Singh does anything that threatens societal harmony, our government will take appropriate action," Anwar stated.



He also indicated that the BJP leadership would soon distance itself from Singh, noting that he is under close observation.



Giriraj Singh clarified that the 'Hindu Swabhiman Yatra' was not organised by the BJP and that its primary goal was to ensure the safety of Hindus. "I was born a Hindu, and I will die a Hindu. My mission is to unite Hindus before I die," he said during the yatra’s launch.



Before beginning the journey, Singh accused leaders of the INDIA bloc of engaging in Muslim appeasement, specifically targeting Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav. According to ANI, Singh claimed that Yadav’s "anti-Hindu" stance stems from his late father Mulayam Singh Yadav, who had ordered the firing on Karsevaks in 1990.



Singh further criticised the INDIA bloc leaders, saying, “Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, and Rahul Gandhi will remain silent on issues like the Bahraich incident or what’s happening in Bengal—all for Muslim votes.”



On the Bahraich encounter, Singh told ANI, "Such criminals deserve this punishment. Let Akhilesh Yadav garland them."

(With inputs from ANI)