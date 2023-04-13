Breaking News
Historic step towards unity, says Rahul Gandhi

Updated on: 13 April,2023 08:03 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Claims Rahul after meeting Nitish, Tejashwi to unite Oppn parties to take on BJP in general polls

Historic step towards unity, says Rahul Gandhi

(From left) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi at his residence, in New Delhi, on Wednesday. Pic/PTI


Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav held a “historic” meeting with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, and decided to bring together as many Opposition parties as possible to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.


Addressing a joint press conference after the meeting, Kharge said the Opposition will together protect the Constitution.



This is the first formal effort in forging an Opposition unity ahead of next year’s election, as Kharge would be meeting top leaders of various Opposition parties in the coming days.


“We held a historic meeting here. Many issues were discussed and we decided that we will unite all parties and fight the upcoming polls in a united manner. We have made this decision and all of us will work for this,” he told reporters while lauding the efforts of Kumar, Yadav and others with him.

Gandhi termed the meeting as a “historic step” to unite the opposition. Asked how many parties will come together, he said, “This is a process and we will develop the Opposition’s vision for the country.”

Nitish’s Janata Dal (United), Rashtriya Janata Dal led by Tejashwi’s father Lalu Prasad Yadav and the Congress are in a coalition government in Bihar.

2024
Year Lok Sabha polls will be held

