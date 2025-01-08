HMPV outbreak: Centre asks states to increase surveillance

Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava on Monday chaired a virtual meeting with states and UTs to take stock of respiratory illnesses and HMPV cases in the country and public health measures for their management.

Pedestrians walk past a wall mural promoting awareness on using face masks. PIC/AFP

The Centre has advised states to step up surveillance for respiratory illnesses including influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory illnesses (SARI), and also spread awareness about the prevention of transmission of the human metapneumovirus (HMPV).

The meeting was held amid reports of a surge in HMPV cases in China and on a day when five cases of HMPV were confirmed in India. HMPV is a globally recognised respiratory virus. It is a viral pathogen that causes respiratory infections in people of all age groups.

In the meeting, it was reiterated that the data from IDSP does not indicate any unusual rise in ILI and SARI cases anywhere in the country. Srivastava further informed that adequate diagnostic facilities are available with the ICMR-VRDL laboratories.

