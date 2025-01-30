The boy was admitted to hospital on Tuesday for a fever and cough. A test conducted on the same day confirmed that he was infected with HMPV. The patient had no history of foreign travel in recent times, the medical officer said

A four-year-old boy from Ahmedabad city has contracted human metapneumovirus, taking the number of HMPV cases in Gujarat to eight, officials said on Thursday.



The child from the city's Gota area is currently being treated at a trust-run hospital and his condition is stable, said medical officer Bhavin Solanki of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.



The boy was admitted to SGVP Hospital on January 28 for a fever and cough. A test conducted on the same day confirmed that he was infected with HMPV, said Solanki, adding that the patient had no history of foreign travel in recent times.



"Prior to this case, Ahmedabad city had recorded six cases of HMPV. Of these, three patients belonged to other places but were admitted to hospitals here. All six patients were discharged following full recovery," said Solanki.



So far, eight cases of HMPV have been recorded in Gujarat, including seven in Ahmedabad and one in Sabarkantha district.



Discovered in 2001, HMPV belongs to the Paramyxoviridae family. It is closely related to the Respiratory Syncytial Virus. It is marked by cough, fever, nasal congestion, and shortness of breath.



The virus spreads through respiratory droplets from coughing or sneezing, as well as by touching contaminated surfaces or coming into direct contact with infected individuals.

HMPV outbreak: How does the virus affect the body?

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), HMPV, discovered in 2001, comes in the Pneumoviridae family along with the Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). However, serological studies have shown that it has existed in humans for more than 60 years and is distributed all over the world.

This virus can cause upper and lower respiratory issues.

HMPV outbreak: Symptoms

HMPV presents flu-like symptoms such as cough, fever, nasal congestion and shortness of breath.

According to the US CDC, clinical symptoms of HMPV infection may progress to bronchitis or pneumonia and are similar to other viruses that cause upper and lower respiratory infections.

The estimated incubation period is three to six days.

Although the virus can affect people of all age groups, it is most common in young children and the elderly.

(With PTI inputs)