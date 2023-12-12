Hoax call claiming bomb at Raj Bhavan sends Bengaluru cops into tizzy

On December 11 night, a bomb threat call was made to Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru. After a thorough search, the police declared it a hoax.

Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru/ Karnataka govt

A phone call claiming that a bomb was planted inside the Raj Bhavan premises here and could go off anytime threw the city police into a tizzy on December 11 night.

The police scrambled all over the Governor's official residence and finally concluded that it was a hoax call.

According to Raj Bhavan sources, the call was made from Bidar, the northern district of Karnataka at the Maharashtra border.

"Investigations revealed that the call was made from Bidar. After the call, the phone was switched off. Police are trying to trace the caller," a Raj Bhavan official told PTI on Tuesday. He also said the Governor is currently in Belagavi.

Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner of Police (West division) Shekhar H Tekkannavar said the NIA control room received an anonymous call in the midnight following which the Bengaluru police was alerted.

"After the intense search nothing was found. We are investigating the matter. So far no one has been arrested," he said.

