Hold discussion on India-Canada diplomatic row in Parliament: NCP asks govt

Updated on: 20 September,2023 05:24 PM IST  |  New Delhi
NCP leader Supriya Sule raised the issue while speaking on the women's reservation bill in the Lok Sabha

Supriya Sule. File Pic

Amid deteriorating diplomatic ties between India and Canada, NCP leader Supriya Sule on Wednesday asked the government to hold a discussion on the matter during the ongoing special session of Parliament.


India on Tuesday had rejected as "absurd" and "motivated" Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June and kicked out a senior Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move to Ottawa's expulsion of an Indian official over the case.


Sule raised the issue while speaking on the women's reservation bill in the Lok Sabha.


"I stand on behalf of NCP in full support of this bill... There is another piece of information in today's newspaper which is about the incidents that happened in Canada.

"Since this is a special session only for five days, I request the government to debate a few topics which is equally relevant as today's. One is the Canada issue, the second is Maharashtra, Maratha, Dhangar, Lingayat and Muslim reservation," Sule said.

She also demanded a detailed discussion on issues like onion prices, inflation and drought in some parts of the country.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

supriya sule nationalist congress party canada india India news

