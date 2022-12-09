Breaking News
Gujarat election results: Flipping Kutch and Saurashtra helped BJP to record win
Mumbai Crime: ‘Kajal consumed chemicals herself to avoid suspicion’
Mumbai Crime: Was Juhu killer also planning to chop up his mother?
Mumbai: City will be pothole-free in the next two years, says CM Eknath Shinde
Thane: Labour contractor injured in firing, dies in hospital
Mumbai: Man held for defaming friend on social media

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > India News > Article > Home Minister Amit Shah has assured to look into Maharashtra Karnataka border row urgently Priyanka Chaturvedi

Home Minister Amit Shah has assured to look into Maharashtra-Karnataka border row urgently: Priyanka Chaturvedi

Updated on: 09 December,2022 09:38 PM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

Top

After the Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute escalated, many untoward incidents took place in Belagavi on Tuesday

Home Minister Amit Shah has assured to look into Maharashtra-Karnataka border row urgently: Priyanka Chaturvedi

Priyanka Chaturvedi. File Pic/PTI


Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Friday said she and her party leaders were assured urgent resolution of the Maharashtra-Karnataka border row by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.


Speaking to ANI, Chaturvedi said, "The issues we discussed were with regards to Maharashtra and how a situation has been created at the borders with provocative statements coming from Karnataka Chief Minister (Basavaraj Bommai) and how Shah's intervention in the matter is necessary.



"Due to the problem manufactured we saw our buses being damaged and our people not being allowed to enter their territory. So this kind of atmosphere will further lead to violence and break down of law and order."


Lashing out at Bommai, Chaturvedi said, "We have asked him (Amit Shah) to ensure peace and urged him to control the Chief Minister Bommai's outbursts and also ensure that there is no law and order issue in Karnataka as well as in Maharashtra."

"We want him (Amit Shah) to find a faster resolution to this entire issue and he has promised that he will look into the matter urgently," she added.

A meeting was held between Shah and a delegation of MPs of Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) parties (comprising the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress) over the Karnataka-Maharashtra border issue.

After the Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute escalated, many untoward incidents took place in Belagavi on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Bommai appealed to his Maharashtra counterpart Eknath Shinde to fight the border dispute issue legally as it is in court now. Bommai also raised concerns over the visit of the two ministers to Belagavi.

Also Read: Villages from Maharashtra may be merged into Karnataka: Uddhav Thackeray

Belagavi is currently part of Karnataka but is claimed by Maharashtra. As per media reports, the long-running Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute started back in 1953, after the Maharashtra government objected to the inclusion of 865 villages including Belagavi.

The villages are spread across Belagavi and the north-western and north-eastern regions of Karnataka - all bordering Maharashtra.

After the implementation of the State Reorganization Act, of 1956, the Maharashtra government demanded the readjustment of its border with Karnataka. Following this, a four-member committee was formed by both states.

Maharashtra government had expressed willingness to transfer Kannada-speaking 260 villages predominantly, but it was turned down by Karnataka.

Now, both Karnataka and Maharashtra governments have approached the Supreme Court to expedite the matter still pending.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Do you think the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute can be solved anytime soon?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
maharashtra karnataka news india shiv sena amit shah

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK