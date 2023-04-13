Breaking News
Home Minister Amit Shah reviews security situation in Jammu and Kashmir

Updated on: 13 April,2023 05:07 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Shah was given a detailed presentation on the prevailing law-and-order situation in Jammu and Kashmir by security officials of the central government and the union territory administration

File Photo/PTI


Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, including the Line of Control and International Border, sources said.


Shah was given a detailed presentation on the prevailing law-and-order situation in Jammu and Kashmir by security officials of the central government and the union territory administration.



National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh and other senior officials attended the meeting, the sources said.


The situation along the Line of Control and International Border, infiltration bids from across the border and attempts to target minority community members were discussed at the meeting here, they said.

On April 6, DGP Singh had said militancy has not ended in Jammu and Kashmir yet, but it is on the wane as the number of ultras has declined to an all-time low.

He said local youths, who were pushed towards militancy, have now returned to the mainstream after leaving that path.

On March 30, a suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast rocked a border hamlet in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, creating a huge crater in the ground.

There were several targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir in previous years.

The government had informed Parliament that as many as 118 civilians, including five Kashmiri Pandits and 16 other Hindus and Sikhs, were killed in J-K since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 till July 2022.

In May 2022, four Hindu pilgrims were killed and at least 20 injured when their bus caught fire near Katra in Jammu.

Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was abrogated on August 5, 2019 and the state was divided into two Union territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

