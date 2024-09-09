Amit Shah will launch the initiatives of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) at the organisation's first foundation day celebration

Amit Shah. File Pic

Listen to this article Union Home Minister Amit Shah to launch key initiatives to check cybercrime x 00:00

In a bid to check cybercrime, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch on Tuesday several key initiatives, including a cyber fraud mitigation centre and a web-based module that will act as a one-stop portal for data repository of cybercrime and data sharing.

ADVERTISEMENT

He will launch the initiatives of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) at the organisation's first foundation day celebration.

Shah will dedicate to the nation the Cyber Fraud Mitigation Centre (CFMC) that has been established at the I4C with representations from major banks, financial intermediaries, payment aggregators, telecom service providers, IT intermediaries and law enforcement agencies of states and Union Territories, an official statement said.

All stakeholders will work together for immediate action and seamless cooperation to tackle online financial crimes and the CFMC will serve as an example of "cooperative federalism" in law enforcement.

The home minister will also launch the Samanvaya Platform (Joint Cybercrime Investigation Facilitation System), a web-based module that will act as a one-stop portal for data repository of cybercrime, data sharing, crime mapping, data analytics, cooperation and coordination platform for law enforcement agencies in the country, the statement said.

At the function, Shah will inaugurate a "cyber commandos" programme under which a special wing of trained cyber commandos in states, Union Territories and central police organisations (CPOs) will be established to counter threats to the cyber security landscape in the country.

Trained cyber commandos will assist the states, Union Territories and central agencies in securing the digital space.

The home minister will also inaugurate a "suspect registry", created in collaboration with banks and financial intermediaries, to strengthen fraud risk management capabilities of the financial ecosystem.

These initiatives, under the guidance of Shah, will prove to be an important milestone in achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'cyber secure Bharat', the statement said.

I4C was established on October 5, 2018, under the central sector scheme within the Cyber and Information Security Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs. Its primary objective is to establish a national-level coordination centre for addressing all issues related to cybercrime across the country.

The I4C aims to enhance the capabilities of law enforcement agencies and improve coordination among various stakeholders dealing with cybercrime.

On January 10, 2020, the headquarters of the I4C was inaugurated here and dedicated to the nation. To give a permanent institutional form and build upon the learning gained during the scheme phase, I4C has been designated as an attached office under the Ministry of Home Affairs with effect from July 1, 2024.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever