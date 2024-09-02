Breaking News
'How can anybody's house be demolished only because he is an accused', questions Supreme Court

Updated on: 02 September,2024 02:52 PM IST  |  New Delhi
'How can anybody's house be demolished only because he is an accused', questions Supreme Court

'How can anybody's house be demolished only because he is an accused', questions Supreme Court
"How can anybody's house be demolished only because he is an accused," the Supreme Court questioned on Monday.


The court also said that it proposes to lay down guidelines on the issue.



"Even if he is a convict, still it can't be done without following the procedure as prescribed by law," a bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan said on pleas against demolition action.


However, the apex court made it clear that it will not protect any unauthorised constructions.

"We propose to lay down certain guidelines on a pan-India basis so that the concern with regard to the issues raised are taken care of," the bench said.
It posted the matter for hearing on September 17. 

