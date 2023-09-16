Singh said till now, PM Modi has not announced any special package for Himachal, nor has he declared it a national disaster. She appealed to PM Modi to help Himachal Pradesh financially at the time of its crisis.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi. File pic

Listen to this article HP: Pratibha Singh appeals PM Modi to declare floods, landslides as a national disaster x 00:00

After Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare floods and landslides in Himachal Pradesh as a national disaster, Himachal's Congress chief and MP Pratibha Singh also appealed to the PM Modi of the same. Singh said till now, PM Modi has not announced any special package for Himachal, nor has he declared it a national disaster. She appealed to PM Modi to help Himachal Pradesh financially at the time of its crisis.

"Priyanka Gandhi visited Himachal Pradesh and took stock of the situation... Till now, PM Modi has not announced any special package for Himachal or declared it a national disaster... I also appeal to help Himachal Pradesh," said Pratibha Singh while speaking to ANI. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urging him to declare the natural calamity triggered due to the floods and landslides in Himachal Pradesh as a National Disaster.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Apart from being the land of Gods, Himachal is also a state of true, simple and hardworking people. The women, farmers, employees, businessmen and youth of Himachal are very hardworking and self-respecting. Today, the same people are facing unprecedented crisis. Floods and landslides have caused massive destruction in the state," Priyanka Gandhi said in her letter to the Prime Minister.

Further, she said, "I appeal to you that this disaster should be declared a national disaster like the Kedarnath tragedy of 2013 and financial assistance should be provided to the victims and the state so that the brothers and sisters of Himachal get relief and the state can be properly rebuilt." Meanwhile, former Himachal Pradesh CM and BJP leader Jairam Thakur claimed that Himachal has kept receiving assistance from the Centre from time to time and said that he is hopeful of more assistance.

"This time, there has been a lot of damage due to rain in Himachal Pradesh. But it is also true that Himachal has received assistance from the Centre from time to time. Union Home Minister gave Rs 364 crore in two instalments and then later he gave Rs 190 crore and Rs 200 crore later. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also said to give Rs 400 crore for repairing roads...The Centre is assessing all the things and I am hopeful that more assistance will be provided," said Jairam Thakur on Friday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever