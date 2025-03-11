The police said that the age of the skeleton has not yet been determined and that clarity will be achieved only after a detailed scientific examination

Representational pic

Police on Tuesday launched an investigation after a human skeleton was discovered inside a suitcase in a plot adjacent to a church cemetery in this south Kerala district.

The Kollam East police said that the age of the skeleton has not yet been determined and that clarity will be achieved only after a detailed scientific examination.

Officers suspect that the suitcase containing the skeleton was thrown from the road into the cemetery area.

The remains were discovered in an overgrown area when some persons arrived there to carry out maintenance work.

They immediately informed the police.

