Hyderabad gangrape: Want 5 minors to be tried as adults to ensure maximum punishment, says Police

To ensure maximum punishment for all the accused in May 28 gangrape case in Hyderabad, the state police on Thursday informed that commissioner CV Anand will be urging the Juvenile Justice Board to conduct a trial against accused by considering them as adults and not minors.

"We will request the Juvenile Justice Board for trial against the Juvenile Conflict with Law (JCLs) as adults but not as minors to ensure they get maximum punishment, once we collect all the evidence against all the six accused including five JCLs in Jubleehills minor gangrape case," said Hyderabad Police commissioner CV Anand.

Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) also took to Twitter to welcome the police's decision and said, "I welcome and support the stand of @TelanganaCOPs (Telangana Police). If you are adult enough to commit a crime as heinous as rape, one must also be punished as an adult and not as a juvenile."

Earlier in the day, the Nampally court in Hyderabad had sent Saduddin Malik- one of the accused in said rape case- to three-day police custody from Chanchalguda central prison, till June 11. He will be grilled by police till this evening before being sent back to the prison.

The police have also requested the Juvenile court to grant police custody of all five accused minors who are currently in the observation home.

These six accused in the rape case were arrested by the police on Tuesday.

Notably, according to the police, the victim girl had attended the party with her friends at Amnesia and Insomnia Pub in Jubilee Hills on May 28.

