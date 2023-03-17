Hyderabad Police impose Section 144, YSRTP's Sharmila as says, 'attempt to thwart protest against govt'

Sharmila alleged that she was not being allowed to leave her residence to hold to hold a protest at Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) office over the alleged leak of a question paper leak of a recruitment exam held by the TSPSC on March 5

YS Sharmila. File Pic/PTI

YSR Telangana Party Chief YS Sharmila on Friday hit out against chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and alleged that he was imposing Section 144 in residential areas to thwart protests against his government and asked whether the State had become a "Taliban-ruled" one.

"You (KCR) are imposing Section 144 in residential areas so that there is no protest and we don't go against the government. There is no democracy in Telangana," Sharmila told ANI.

Sharmila alleged that she was not being allowed to leave her residence to hold to hold a protest at Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) office over the alleged leak of a question paper leak of a recruitment exam held by the TSPSC on March 5.

"KCR is going to make all attempts to thwart those reports that are not in his favour. YSR Telangana party is winning hearts and gaining people's trust. Why am I not allowed to protest in my own compound," she asked.

She said,'' Kavitha has let down the women of Telangana by being involved in the liquor case. There is 144 section here. Why? Is this Taliban?''

BRS MLC and daughter of Telangana Chief Minister had been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a case related to the Delhi Excise Policy.

She raised several questions including whether Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had become CM to save his daughter? "Shouldn't KCR respond to this issue?; Is this a hack or did the BRS leaders do this purposefully? Sharmila said.

She further alleged that the TSPSC board is being involved in the assistant engineer (civil) recruitment exam leak case and a mere SIT enquiry will not suffice.

"How can we trust that your leaders did not do this? Why is the entire TSPSC board not removed? she asked demanding a CBI inquiry into the issue.

''Well, there is a paper leak. The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) board is involved. We don't know who all are involved. An SIT enquiry will not suffice. We demand an enquiry by CBI and sitting judges otherwise truth won't come out," she said.

On Tuesday, Police said that Section 144 has been imposed in the surrounding areas of the TSPSC.

On Tuesday, Hyderabad Police arrested nine people for their alleged involvement in TSPSC exam paper leak.

The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Telangana Party chief Sharmila was detained by police during a protest in Delhi on March 14, against the Telangana government. Sharmila was staging the protest alleging irregularities in Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, a multipurpose irrigation project on Godavari River in Telangana.

