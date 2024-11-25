Breaking News
Hyderabad: Three arrested for kidnapping newborn from hospital

Updated on: 25 November,2024 09:05 AM IST  |  Hyderabad
ANI |

Top

The arrested accused have been identified as Shaheen Begum, Abdulla alias Venkatesh, and Reshma alias Renuka. They were taken into judicial custody, police said

Hyderabad: Three arrested for kidnapping newborn from hospital

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Three people were arrested for allegedly abducting a newborn from a hospital at Nampally in Telangana's Hyderabad, police said.


According to officials, the complainant, Haseena Begum, gave birth to a baby boy named Sauqlain on October 25 this year. The baby was undergoing treatment for jaundice at Niloufer Children's Hospital.


On November 23, a woman wearing a black burkha reportedly kidnapped the baby from the hospital.


The police launched an investigation and formed five teams to apprehend the suspects. After analyzing CCTV footage, the police tracked down the accused and intercepted their vehicle at Pullur Toll Plaza.

The arrested accused have been identified as Shaheen Begum, Abdulla alias Venkatesh, and Reshma alias Renuka. They were taken into judicial custody, police said.

Officials said that the accused were desperate for a male child and had planned the abduction to steal a baby boy.

The police were further looking into the case.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

telangana hyderabad crime branch Crime News national news

