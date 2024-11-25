Hyderabad: Three arrested for kidnapping newborn from hospital

The arrested accused have been identified as Shaheen Begum, Abdulla alias Venkatesh, and Reshma alias Renuka. They were taken into judicial custody, police said

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Three people were arrested for allegedly abducting a newborn from a hospital at Nampally in Telangana's Hyderabad, police said.

According to officials, the complainant, Haseena Begum, gave birth to a baby boy named Sauqlain on October 25 this year. The baby was undergoing treatment for jaundice at Niloufer Children's Hospital.

On November 23, a woman wearing a black burkha reportedly kidnapped the baby from the hospital.

The police launched an investigation and formed five teams to apprehend the suspects. After analyzing CCTV footage, the police tracked down the accused and intercepted their vehicle at Pullur Toll Plaza.

Officials said that the accused were desperate for a male child and had planned the abduction to steal a baby boy.

The police were further looking into the case.

