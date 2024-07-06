I am in Nadia in case you need me: Mahua Moitra dares Delhi Police after NCW initiates legal action

"Come on Delhi Police please take action immediately on these suo moto orders. Am in Nadia in case you need me in the next 3 days to make a quick arrest," Mahua Moitra said in a post on X.

Mahua Moitra. Pic/PTI

After the National Commission for Women (NCW) initiated legal action against TMC MP Mahua Moitra for her remarks against NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma, she challenged Delhi Police to act immediately on suo moto orders. "Come on Delhi Police please take action immediately on these suo moto orders. Am in Nadia in case you need me in the next 3 days to make a quick arrest," Mahua Moitra said in a post on X.

"I Can Hold My Own Umbrella," she added. Earlier, Mahua Moitra sparked a fresh row as she posted a derogatory reply on 'X' to a video that showed NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma arriving at the site of the Hathras stampede site with a person holding an umbrella over her head. Commenting on a video posted on X showing the NCW chairperson's arrival at the site of a stampede that recently took place in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, Mahua wrote, "She is too busy holding up her boss' pyjamas".

On Friday, NCW took suo moto cognizance of the derogatory remarks made by Moitra against NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma. These crude remarks are not only outrageous but also a severe violation of a woman's right to dignity, the NCW said in a press release. Upon careful consideration, the Commission has determined that Moitra's remarks fall under Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023, it added.

Condemning the defamatory statements, the NCW said that the derogatory nature of these remarks, particularly directed at the Chairperson of NCW during her official visit to Hathras, is profoundly reprehensible and urges strict legal action against Moitra.

The NCW said that it has initiated legal proceedings against Moitra and filed a formal complaint with the Delhi Police. A letter has been sent to the Lok Sabha Speaker at the Parliament, which stated that the remarks made by Moitra, are condemnable in the strongest possible words and being a Member of Parliament, it is unbecoming of her stature. The NCW has urged the Speaker to look into the matter and take appropriate action against Moitra.

