I am not afraid: Tejashwi Yadav says following arrest in Maharashtra

Updated on: 24 August,2025 08:14 AM IST  |  Katihar
Agencies |

Top

Yadav has been booked in Gadchiroli district for a post on his X handle, ahead of the PM’s tour of Bihar on Friday, in which he had alleged that PM Modi’s promises to the people were a “jumla” (rhetoric)

I am not afraid: Tejashwi Yadav says following arrest in Maharashtra

Tejashwi Yadav. Pic/X@MRDEMOCRATIC_

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday asserted that he was “not afraid” of an FIR lodged in BJP-ruled Maharashtra, over his social media post about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and he will “continue to speak the truth”.

Yadav has been booked in Gadchiroli district for a post on his X handle, ahead of the PM’s tour of Bihar on Friday, in which he had alleged that Modi’s promises to the people were a “jumla” (rhetoric). The young leader shot back, “Who is afraid of an FIR? Is jumla an objectionable word? I was simply telling the truth. And I will continue to do so. They may lodge as many cases against me as they please.”



Notably, the FIR at Gadchiroli is said to have been filed following a complaint by local BJP MLA Milind Narote. Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Yadav, dubbed the FIR as an instance of “political vendetta”.


The former Bihar Congress president added, “The BJP should know that we belong to a political lineage which fought the British without getting cowed down. We are not the ones to be intimidated by the likes of Modi and Amit Shah.”

