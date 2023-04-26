I am not on leave, says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Shinde is on a three-day visit to his home district

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Amid claims by the rival Shiv Sena faction that he was on his way out, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde told reporters on Tuesday that the reports that he was "on leave" were wrong.

Speaking to reporters at Mahabaleshwar, he said he has been reviewing various works, meeting people and holding meetings with officials since arrival in the district.

"I never go on leave. Today I reviewed the work of Tapola-Mahabaleshwar road, laid the foundation stone of a stretch of road and held a meeting of district officials over the infrastructure of the hill station to ensure that tourists get all the facilities," the CM said.

Asked about various claims and allegations by the opposition, Shinde said, "We have made them sit at home...they have no choice other than leveling allegations. We will not answer an allegation by a counter-allegation, but we will give them a reply through our work," he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) claimed that chief minister Shinde was on his way out.

Editorial in the party mouthpiece 'Saamana' said the "chief minister will surely go."

Later talking to reporters, 'Saamana' executive editor and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said Shinde could probably "extend his leave."

