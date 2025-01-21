I am very excited because this is Teerthraj: Sudha Murty on arriving at Maha Kumbh

Murty is married to Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy and is the mother-in-law of former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty on Monday expressed her immense joy as she arrived in Prayagraj to attend the Maha Kumbh, saying that she was excited, hopeful, and extremely happy. She is on a three-day visit to the Maha Kumbh.. Speaking to ANI, Sudha Murty said, "I am very excited because this is 'Teerthraj'. It (Maha Khumbh) came after 144 years and I am excited, hopeful and extremely happy. I am here for three days."

She was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2023 and the Padma Shri in 2006 for her contribution to the field of social work. Murty, also a well-known author, has contributed to English and Kannada literature and retired as the chairperson of the Infosys Foundation on December 31, 2021. Murty is married to Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy and is the mother-in-law of former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, which began on January 13, has witnessed a continuous flow of devotees. By 6 PM on the eighth day of the festival on Monday, over 5.33 million devotees had taken the holy dip. Overall around 87.9 million pilgrims have taken a dip in the Sangam Triveni as of January 20. People strongly believe that taking a dip at Sangam Triveni washes away their sins and also paves the way to Heaven

Maha Kumbh is one of the largest and most significant religious congregations in the world. The key 'snan' dates left are: January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri). Uttar Pradesh police deployed over 10,000 personnel, including local police and paramilitary forces for the event's security. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed "water ambulance" stationed at Sangam to ensure the safety of devotees. The Maha Kumbh began on January 13 and will continue until February 26.

