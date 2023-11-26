I-N-D-I-A alliance will be wiped out in Chhattisgarh, MP, Rajasthan: PM Modi

Addressing an election rally at Toopran in Telangana, PM Modi recalled his poll campaign in the three states where polling was over

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

The I-N-D-I-A alliance will be wiped out in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan where Legislative Assembly polls were completed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday, reported news agency PTI.

Addressing an election rally at Toopran in Telangana, PM Modi recalled his poll campaign in the three states where polling was over, reported PTI.

"I have seen in the three states that "Indi alliance" (I-N-D-I-A alliance) will be wiped out. The women, farmers there are going to uproot the Congress party," he said, reported PTI.

In a sharp attack on BRS president and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, he asked whether Telangana needs a CM who does not meet people, reported PTI.

The Congress or the BRS, their identity is corruption, parivarvad and poor law and order and they are carbon copies of each other, he alleged, reported PTI.

"Congress, KCR ek saman, dono se raho savadhan (Congress, KCR are like one, be alert with both," he said, reported PTI.

Launching a scathing attack on the ruling BRS government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday the people of Telangana are marching ahead with a pledge to form a BJP government for the first time in the southern state.

"The people of Telangana are marching ahead with a pledge to form a BJP government for the first time in the state," PM Modi said.

"Now the time has come for lotus, the party symbol, to be in full bloom in the state. The pledge of development in Telangana will only be fulfilled by the BJP," PM Modi said to loud cheers and applause from the crowd.

He started his speech in Telugu, aiming to connect with a wider audience.

PM Modi made the remarks while addressing a public meeting in the Medak district of Telangana.

The state will go to polls in a single phase on November 30. The counting of votes has been scheduled for December 3.

Lashing out at the BRS government, headed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, PM Modi said, "Telangana CM considers the state to be his personal fiefdom. Why did KCR feel the need to fight from two seats?"



Telangana CM is contesting from the Gadgel and Kamareeddy constituencies in the November 30 Assembly elections.



During his address, PM Modi invoked the 15th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.



"The 26/11 attacks remind us how much damage a weak and indecisive government could inflict on the nation," PM Modi said, in a veiled dig at the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, which was in power at the time of the 26/11 attacks.



PM Modi reminded the crowd how they unseated a 'weak' Congress government at the Centre in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and voted the BJP to power.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)