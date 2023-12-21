Breaking News
I T department recovers Rs 70 lakh in cash from TMC MLAs home in 19 hour search

I-T department recovers Rs 70 lakh in cash from TMC MLA's home in 19-hour search

Updated on: 21 December,2023 01:45 PM IST  |  Kolkata
PTI

The search, which started at the legislator's residence at Samserganj in Murshidabad district of West Bengal on Wednesday morning, got over late in the night after around 19 hours

The Income Tax department has recovered around Rs 70 lakh in cash from the residence of Trinamool Congress MLA Bayron Biswas during a search there in connection with alleged evasion of taxes, a senior official said on Thursday.


The search, which started at the legislator's residence at Samserganj in Murshidabad district of West Bengal on Wednesday morning, got over late in the night after around 19 hours, he added.


"We have recovered cash amounting to Rs 70 lakh during the raid in Bayron Biswas' residence. There was no clarity on why such a huge amount of money was kept there," the official said.


The MLA declined to comment on this matter when PTI contacted him.

Biswas won a by-election from the Sagardighi constituency on a Congress ticket but later joined the Trinamool Congress.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

