Updated on: 31 August,2024 03:05 PM IST  |  Nagpur
mid-day online correspondent |

Shiv Sena minister Tanaji Sawant, who is also the state health minister, said in Dharashiv recently that he sits next to his NCP peers at the Maharashtra cabinet meetings, but feels like vomiting after coming out

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Pic/PTI

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP president Ajit Pawar on Saturday sought to play down the controversy over Shiv Sena minister Tanaji Sawant's remarks against his party, stating that he works for the people and does not pay attention to criticism, reported news agency PTI.


Sawant, who is also the state health minister, said in Dharashiv recently that he sits next to his NCP peers at the Maharashtra cabinet meetings, but feels like vomiting after coming out.



The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar's NCP are partners in the state's ruling Mahayuti coalition. Shiv Sena minister's remarks exposed the fissures within the ruling alliance with the NCP hit back saying it is better to quit the coalition than to listen to such statements, reported PTI.


When asked about Shiv Sena minister's remarks, Ajit Pawar told reporters at the Nagpur airport, "I had decided at the start of the 'Jansanman Yatra' that I don't want to criticise or comment against anyone. It doesn't matter to me if someone speaks against me. I believe in my work and work for the people," reported PTI.

To a query on Mahayuti alliance's seat-sharing talks, Pawar said, "The leaders of all three ruling allies will hold a press conference and inform the media about the seats," reported PTI.

Earlier, Pawar visited the Deekshabhoomi, where Dr B R Ambedkar embraced Buddhism. He also took part in a two-wheeler rally at Katol near Nagpur, where he is scheduled to interact with farmers and women, reported PTI.

The Sharad Pawar-founded NCP split in July 2023 when Ajit Pawar and MLAs loyal to him broke away to join the Shinde-led government. Subsequently, the Ajit Pawar faction got the party name and its clock symbol. Since the split, both factions have been targeting each other.

The rumblings within the ruling alliance have become louder after it won only 17 of the 48 seats in Maharashtra in the Lok Sabha elections. The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP) and Congress, performed better by winning 30 seats.

(With inputs from PTI)

ajit pawar maharashtra nationalist congress party Shiv Sena india

