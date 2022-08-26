IAC Vikrant gears up for commissioning

The final touch-ups, including the painting and cleaning works, are being undertaken on a war footing for the high-profile induction event which will see the participation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

In this undated file photo, the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) Vikrant sails in the sea. IAC Vikrant will be commissioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sept. 2. Pic/PTI

The 1,600-member crew and a slew of civilian workers were working as busy bees on Friday preparing the majestic warship IAC Vikrant for its commissioning on September 2.

The final touch-ups, including the painting and cleaning works, are being undertaken on a war footing for the high-profile induction event which will see the participation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The 45,000-tonne ship, which has been taken over by the Indian Navy, is currently docked at the jetty of Cochin Shipyard Limited here, where it was constructed.

The whole area was bustling with over 2,000 civilian employees and Navy personnel, doing final preparations while on another side, a 100-member Navy team along with the Navy band was seen practising their guard of honour for the Prime Minister.

The Navy allowed PTI a last-minute look into the first indigenously built warship, which is christened after her illustrious predecessor Vikrant, the country's first aircraft carrier that played a vital role in the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

Also Read: Haryana: 6 members of family found dead at home

The deck integration trials of fixed wing aircraft and the exploitation of Aviation Facility Complex will be carried out post commissioning of the ship, Lieutenant Commander Vijay Sheoran, an assistant electrical officer with the IAC, told PTI.

He said the IAC is equipped with a ski-jump for launching aircraft, and a set of three 'arrester wires' for their recovery onboard.

"We use an aircraft-operation mode known as Short Take Off But Arrested Recovery (STOBAR)," he said.

The media was also allowed to visit the fully-functional hospital which is led by V B Surse, the principal medical officer.

Also Read: Delhi High Court adjourns hearing on suit against Baba Ramdev

"There are five doctors including a surgeon, an aerospace medical specialist, an anaesthetist and a dentist. There are 15 paramedics including lab technicians and X-ray technicians," Surse said.

Lieutenant Commander Vanjaria Harsh, the aerospace medicine specialist of the IAC, said the hospital has a CT scan facility, which is a first onboard a ship in India.

"We have state-of-the-art operation theatres, a two-bed ICU, 16-bed ward and isolation wards in case of any emergency," Harsh said.

The medical officer also said that the aircraft carrier will always have medicines and surgical equipment for three months onboard.

There are three galleys in the ship that cater the food needs of 1,600 crew pushing out over 4,500 meals a day.

"We give huge priority to hygiene and cleanliness. There are preparation areas, separate cooking and serving areas in each galley. We are prepared to cater to the needs of 1,600 crew everyday once we are seabound," Lieutenant Commander Nishanth Devendran said.

The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier is designed by the Warship Design Bureau (WDB), Indian Navy's in-house organisation and built by the Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), a public sector shipyard under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

The ship is 262 metre long and 62 metre wide and has a maximum designed speed of 28 knots with endurance of 7,500 NM.

Vikrant has around 2,200 compartments, designed for a crew of around 1,600 that include specialised cabins to accommodate women officers and sailors.

The ship boasts of a full-fledged state-of-the-art medical complex with latest medical equipment facilities that includes major modular OT, emergency modular OT, physiotherapy clinic, ICU, laboratories, CT scanner, X-ray machines, dental complex, isolation ward and telemedicine facilities, etc.

"The ship would be capable of operating an air wing consisting of 30 aircraft comprising MiG-29K fighter jets, Kamov-31, MH-60R multi-role helicopters, in addition to indigenously manufactured Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) and Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) (Navy)," Sheoran said.

Vikrant has successfully completed multiple phases of sea trials from August 21 last year to date, where the ship's performance, including response of ship's hull to various conditions of operations, manoeuvring trials, main propulsion, power generation and distribution (PGD), ship's navigation and communication systems among others were tested.

The endurance testing of propulsion machinery, electrical and electronic suites, deck machinery, life-saving appliances, integrated trials of majority of equipment/systems and trials of other auxiliary equipment were ascertained and proved to the satisfaction of Indian Navy's trials team and ship's crew.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal

Midday Syndication NEW CUSTOMER EXISTING CUSTOMER New Customer Info Name Mr. Mrs. Miss Ms. Dr. Contact Number +213 +376 +244 +1264 +1268 +54 +374 +297 +61 +43 +994 +1242 +973 +880 +1246 +375 +32 +501 +229 +1441 +975 +591 +387 +267 +55 +673 +359 +226 +257 +855 +237 +1 +238 +1345 +236 +56 +86 +57 +269 +242 +682 +506 +385 +53 +90392 +357 +42 +45 +253 +1809 +1809 +593 +20 +503 +240 +291 +372 +251 +500 +298 +679 +358 +33 +594 +689 +241 +220 +7880 +49 +233 +350 +30 +299 +1473 +590 +671 +502 +224 +245 +592 +509 +504 +852 +36 +354 +91 +62 +98 +964 +353 +972 +39 +1876 +81 +962 +7 +254 +686 +850 +82 +965 +996 +856 +371 +961 +266 +231 +218 +417 +370 +352 +853 +389 +261 +265 +60 +960 +223 +356 +692 +596 +222 +269 +52 +691 +373 +377 +976 +1664 +212 +258 +95 +264 +674 +977 +31 +687 +64 +505 +227 +234 +683 +672 +670 +47 +968 +680 +507 ew+675 +595 +51 +63 +48 +351 +1787 +974 +262 +40 +7 +250 +378 +239 +966 +221 +381 +248 +232 +65 +421 +386 +677 +252 +27 +34 +94 +290 +1869 +1758 +249 +597 +268 +46 +41 +963 +886 +7 +66 +228 +676 +1868 +216 +90 +7 +993 +1649 +688 +256 +380 rab+971 +598 +7 +678 +379 +58 +84 +1284 +1340 +681 +969 +967 +260 +263 Email Address line 1 Address line 2 Address line 3 City Postal Code Country Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D'ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Existing Customer Info Contact Email Address Nature of the client Book publisher Documentary / Filmmaker Television showmaker Category Quantity Cost For Book Publishers Single 6,500 Pack of 5 22,000 Pack of 10 35,000 Pack of 20 55,000 Category Quantity Cost For Documentary / Filmmaker Single 20,000 Pack of 5 50,000 Pack of 10 80,000 Pack of 20 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality SD HD 4K Duration 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s Cost 20,000 30,000 40,000 60,000 80,000 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality Cost Duration SD 30s 20,000 30-90s 30,000 HD 30s 40,000 30-90s 60,000 4K 30s 80,000 30-90s 1,20,000 When you need it by Captcha Answer * Captcha Code 0 + 9 Submit Request