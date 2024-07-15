IAF celebrates Kargil victory’s silver jubilee

Honouring bravehearts of 1999 Kargil war, IAF hosts grand celebrations with air shows, tributes, and displays at Air Force Station Sarsawa

Defence equipment is on display during the Kargil Vijay Diwas Rajat Jayanti

The IAF on Sunday recalled the force's contribution in the Kargil war 25 years ago during which it flew thousands of strike missions and helicopter sorties to bolster the Army's efforts in fighting against the adversary.

To commemorate the silver jubilee of the victory in the 1999 Kargil war, the Indian Air Force is celebrating 'Kargil Vijay Diwas Rajat Jayanti' at Air Force Station Sarsawa from July 12-26, honouring the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation, the ministry of defence said in a statement.

On Saturday, IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari laid a wreath at the Station War Memorial as a tribute to all air warriors who laid down their lives in service of the nation. He felicitated and interacted with many next of kin during the event. A spectacular air show was organised that included display by the Akash Ganga Team and aerial displays by Jaguar, Su-30 MKI and Rafale fighter aircraft.

A 'Missing Man' formation was flown by Mi-17 V5 in memory of the fallen heroes. A static display of IAF helicopters such as Mi-17 V5, Cheetah, Chinook was also organised along with performances by the Air Warrior Drill Team and the Air Force Band, it said.

