IAF chopper makes emergency landing in Rajasthan due to technical snag

The helicopter made the emergency landing due to a technical snag. It's crew members are safe, an official said
Representative image
A helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) made an emergency landing in a farm in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district after it developed a technical snag on Tuesday, police said.
Its crew members are safe, they said.
Also read: IAF retiring one MiG-21 squadron by Sept, entire fleet to be phased out by 2025
Station House Officer of Sangaria police station Hanumanaram Vishnoi said, "It was a helicopter of the Indian Air Force that made emergency landing in the farm on Tuesday morning."
"The helicopter made the emergency landing due to a technical snag. It's crew members are safe," he said.
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.