Home > News > India News > Article > IAF chopper makes emergency landing in Rajasthan due to technical snag

IAF chopper makes emergency landing in Rajasthan due to technical snag

Updated on: 23 August,2022 11:56 AM IST  |  Jaipur
PTI

The helicopter made the emergency landing due to a technical snag. It's crew members are safe, an official said

IAF chopper makes emergency landing in Rajasthan due to technical snag

Representative image


A helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) made an emergency landing in a farm in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district after it developed a technical snag on Tuesday, police said.

Its crew members are safe, they said.

Station House Officer of Sangaria police station Hanumanaram Vishnoi said, "It was a helicopter of the Indian Air Force that made emergency landing in the farm on Tuesday morning."

"The helicopter made the emergency landing due to a technical snag. It's crew members are safe," he said.

