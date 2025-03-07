The IAF further said that the pilot had successfully manoeuvred the aircraft away from inhabited areas before ejecting safely

An Indian Air Force (IAF) Jaguar fighter aircraft crashed near Haryana's Ambala district on Friday, with the pilot ejecting safely, IAF officials said, ANI reported.

As per officials, the aircraft had taken off from the Ambala Air Force base for a routine evening sortie when it encountered a system malfunction and crashed.

The IAF has directed a Court of Inquiry to determine the cause of the accident, ANI reported.

"A Jaguar aircraft of the IAF crashed at Ambala, during a routine training sortie today, after encountering system malfunction. The pilot manoeuvred the aircraft away from any habitation on the ground, before ejecting safely. An inquiry has been ordered by the IAF, to ascertain the cause of the accident," the IAF said in a post on X.

Further details are awaited.

Indian Air Force conducts 5-day high-intensity drill for Special Forces

An integrated Tri-Service Special Forces exercise was conducted by the India Air Force (IAF) at Jodhpur's Air Force Station from February 24-28, as per the official statement.

The exercise was named Exercise Desert Hunt 2025 and involved elite Para (Special Forces) from the Indian Army, the Marine Commandos from the Indian Navy along the Garud (Special Forces) from the Indian Air Force, participating together in a simulated combat environment.

As per the statement, the high-intensity drill was aimed at enhancing interoperability, coordination and synergy among the three Special Forces units in order to ensure a swift and effective response towards rising security challenges.

The exercise featured a range of high-intensity operations, including airborne insertions, precision strikes, hostage rescues, counter-terrorism operations, combat free falls, and urban warfare scenarios. These activities were designed to rigorously test the combat readiness of the forces under realistic and challenging conditions.

The exercise was overseen by senior military officials to validate joint doctrines and served as a platform to reinforce the Indian Armed Forces' commitment to enhancing national security through seamless inter-service cooperation, the statement said.

(With inputs from ANI)