Breaking News
Man uses ‘live-in agreement’ to get bail in rape case
Mumbai: Brace for delays in Western Railway for a month
Bandra Fair: Talks fail, renters left in the lurch
Mumbai: 1,811 Aarey stalls face uncertainty
Thane: Bhiwandi teens killed in hit-and-run accident
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > News > India News > Article > Three missing after ICG helicopter crashes into Arabian sea off Gujarat coast

Three missing after ICG helicopter crashes into Arabian sea off Gujarat coast

Updated on: 03 September,2024 10:49 AM IST  |  Porbandar
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Officials said that there were four persons on the helicopter of which they have recovered one crew member and have launched a search for three missing members.

Three missing after ICG helicopter crashes into Arabian sea off Gujarat coast

Representative image

Listen to this article
Three missing after ICG helicopter crashes into Arabian sea off Gujarat coast
x
00:00

Three persons are missing after an Indian Coast Guard ALH helicopter crashed into the Arabian Sea off Gujarat Coast on the intervening night of September 2-3. Officials said that there were four persons on the helicopter of which they have recovered one crew member and have launched a search for three missing members. The officials added that they have deployed four ships and two aircraft for search and rescue operations.


The ICG, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), said that the ALH helicopter was launched at 11.00 pm on Monday to evacuate an injured crew member from Motor Tanker Hari Leela off Porbandar. 



"On 02 Sep 2024, ICG ALH helicopter was launched at 11.00 pm to evacuate an injured crew member from the Motor Tanker Hari Leela off Porbandar, Gujarat. The helicopter had to make an emergency hard landing and ditched into the sea. One crew member recovered, search for the remaining three crew members is in progress. ICG has deployed 04 ships & 02 aircraft for rescue efforts."


Indian Coast Guard rescues 11 crew members from sinking vessel near Sagar Island

On August 26, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) successfully rescued 11 crew members from the MV ITT Puma, a cargo vessel that sank during a night-time operation, according to an official press release. The Mumbai-registered vessel was on its way from Kolkata to Port Blair when it reportedly sank some 90 nautical miles south of Sagar Island in West Bengal. Late on the evening of August 25, the Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Chennai received a distress call, reported ANI. 

In response, the ICG's Regional Headquarters (North East) in Kolkata quickly dispatched two ICG warships and a Dornier aircraft to the scene. The Dornier aircraft, which was outfitted with excellent night-vision sensors, discovered the liferafts and saw survival red flares fired out by the frightened crew.

Guided by the helicopter, the ICG ship discovered the liferafts, which were roped together and carrying the survivors. Despite the tough weather circumstances, the ICG ships Sarang and Amogh, in collaboration with the Dornier aircraft, carried out a precision sea-air rescue operation, securing the crew's safety during the late hours of August 25 and early hours of August 26.

With ANI inputs

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

gujarat ahmedabad India news national news arabian sea

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK