ID duplication does not indicate fake voters: Election Commission

It also said that while elector photo identity card (EPIC) numbers of some of the voters “may be identical”, the other details including demographic details, assembly constituency and polling booth are different.

Amid reports flagging issuance of identical voter card numbers to electors in two different states, the Election Commission on Sunday said duplicate numbers do not necessarily imply fake voters.

“Irrespective of the EPIC number, any elector can cast a vote only at their designated polling station in their respective constituency in their state or union territory where they are enrolled in the electoral roll and nowhere else,” the poll panel said.

