ID duplication does not indicate fake voters: Election Commission

Updated on: 03 March,2025 07:53 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

It also said that while elector photo identity card (EPIC) numbers of some of the voters “may be identical”, the other details including demographic details, assembly constituency and polling booth are different.

ID duplication does not indicate fake voters: Election Commission

Election Commission of India.

ID duplication does not indicate fake voters: Election Commission
Amid reports flagging issuance of identical voter card numbers to electors in two different states, the Election Commission on Sunday said duplicate numbers do not necessarily imply fake voters.


It also said that while elector photo identity card (EPIC) numbers of some of the voters “may be identical”, the other details including demographic details, assembly constituency and polling booth are different.


“Irrespective of the EPIC number, any elector can cast a vote only at their designated polling station in their respective constituency in their state or union territory where they are enrolled in the electoral roll and nowhere else,” the poll panel said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

