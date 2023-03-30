Breaking News
‘If govt had intention of arresting me...,' says Amritpal Singh

Updated on: 30 March,2023 08:33 AM IST  |  Chandigarh
In a video, Amritpal Singh says he would have surrended had the cops come to his house

The Punjab police have been on alert since Amritpal Singh escaped their dragnet on March 18. File pic/PTI


A video of fugitive radical preacher Amritpal Singh surfaced on social media on Wednesday, in which he slammed the Punjab police for arresting Sikh youths during a crackdown against him.


A grab from the video of Amritpal Singh. Pic/PTIA grab from the video of Amritpal Singh. Pic/PTI



Wearing a black turban and shawl, the Khalistan sympathiser said, “If the Punjab govt had the intention of arresting me, police could have come to my house and I would have given in.” “The Almighty saved us from the attempt of ‘lakhs of cops’ who were sent to make an arrest,” he added. The video appeared amid reports that he might surrender.


Late Tuesday night, the state police launched a fresh crackdown in a Hoshiarpur village and adjoining areas following inputs that Amritpal and his aides could be hiding there. he has been absconding since March 18.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

