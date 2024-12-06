The placement drive attracted top-tier companies across various sectors, such as high-frequency trading, software development, analytics, finance, banking, and consulting firms and extended 'lucrative roles to IIT-Kharagpur students', the statement said

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Kharagpur on Friday reported a significant achievement in its placement process for the 2024-25 academic year, surpassing 1,000 job offers within the first three days, reported PTI.

According to a statement from the institute, this milestone was reached on Tuesday, following an impressive start on the initial two days which accounted for over 800 offers, including pre-placement offers (PPOs).

Day three also witnessed another surge in opportunities, bringing the total number of offers to over 1,000 on December 3, stated PTI.

The placement drive has attracted top-tier companies across various sectors, such as high-frequency trading, software development, analytics, finance, banking, and consulting firms and extended “lucrative roles to IIT Kharagpur students”, the statement said.

It said this year, the campus witnessed a handful of core engineering companies in the early phase of placement, “which is remarkable,” stated PTI.

"The students have shown tremendous precision and tenacity to compete in the present job market and career opportunities,” Institute Director Prof V K Tewari said.

"I am equally grateful to all the companies and organisations, who believed in the merits and capabilities of our students and encouraged them," he added.

In addition to national opportunities, the institute reported that students have already secured twenty international job offers, further underscoring the global appeal of IIT Kharagpur graduates.

