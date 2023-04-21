Breaking News
Mumbai: FIR against 308 for wrong-side driving in just two weeks
Builders owe Mumbai homeowners Rs 336 cr!
Warm as toast Mumbai will get cooler: IMD
Mumbai: Western Express Highway killer spot fixed!
Mumbai: Nullah cleaning is as per schedule, claims BMC
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > IIT Madras BTech student dies by suicide fourth case this year

IIT Madras BTech student dies by suicide, fourth case this year

Updated on: 21 April,2023 06:00 PM IST  |  Chennai
ANI |

Top

A second-year B Tech student of the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras died by suicide on campus, police said on Friday

IIT Madras BTech student dies by suicide, fourth case this year

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Listen to this article
IIT Madras BTech student dies by suicide, fourth case this year
x
00:00

A second-year B Tech student of the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras died by suicide on campus, police said on Friday.


The student was a native of Madhya Pradesh. This is the fourth case of a student suicide reported this year from IIT Madras and the 12th since 2018.



"The body was taken for autopsy and a preliminary investigation is underway on the IIT Madras campus," said an officer of Chennai Police.


Also read: Union minister Athawale seeks thorough probe into death of IIT Bombay student and caste bias charge

Further details on the incident are awaited.

Earlier, on April 2, a PhD student of the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, died by suicide in his room in Tamil Nadu's Velachery, police told media.

The student was a native of West Bengal and was aged 32.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

india national news tamil nadu chennai India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK