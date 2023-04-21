IIT Madras BTech student dies by suicide, fourth case this year

A second-year B Tech student of the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras died by suicide on campus, police said on Friday

The student was a native of Madhya Pradesh. This is the fourth case of a student suicide reported this year from IIT Madras and the 12th since 2018.

"The body was taken for autopsy and a preliminary investigation is underway on the IIT Madras campus," said an officer of Chennai Police.

Further details on the incident are awaited.

Earlier, on April 2, a PhD student of the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, died by suicide in his room in Tamil Nadu's Velachery, police told media.

The student was a native of West Bengal and was aged 32.

