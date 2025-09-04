Breaking News
Thane: Aluminium plates worth Rs 39.55 lakh stolen from construction site
Three booked for duping Thane businessman of Rs 7 lakh, misusing his company data
Maharashtra: One killed, eight injured in blast at explosives factory in Nagpur
Illegal betting app case: ED issues summons to cricketer Shikhar Dhawan
Mumbai: Chira Bazar families left waiting for transit homes amid festive delays
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Illegal betting app case ED issues summons to cricketer Shikhar Dhawan

Illegal betting app case: ED issues summons to cricketer Shikhar Dhawan

Updated on: 04 September,2025 11:41 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The federal probe agency will record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as part of this investigation linked to an "illegal" betting app named 1xBet

Illegal betting app case: ED issues summons to cricketer Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Illegal betting app case: ED issues summons to cricketer Shikhar Dhawan
x
00:00

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan on Thursday for questioning in an alleged illegal betting app-linked money laundering case, official sources said.

The federal probe agency will record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as part of this investigation linked to an "illegal" betting app named 1xBet, the sources said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan on Thursday for questioning in an alleged illegal betting app-linked money laundering case, official sources said.

The federal probe agency will record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as part of this investigation linked to an "illegal" betting app named 1xBet, the sources said.



The 39-year-old former India cricketer is understood to have been linked to the app through certain endorsements. The ED wants to understand his links with this app during the questioning.


The agency is probing multiple such cases involving illegal betting apps that are alleged to have duped numerous people and investors worth crores of rupees or have evaded a huge amount of taxes.

Last month, former cricketer Suresh Raina was questioned in this case by the federal probe agency.

The Union government has banned real-money online gaming by bringing a legislation recently. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

shikhar dhawan Enforcement Directorate india India news national news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK