Home > News > India News > Article > Impeachment notice against VP dismissed

Impeachment notice against VP dismissed

Updated on: 20 December,2024 07:44 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

At least 60 opposition members had signed the notice for removal of Dhankhar from his post on December 10, alleging that they did not have trust in him and that he was "biased".

Impeachment notice against VP dismissed

RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar conducts proceedings. Pic/PTI

Impeachment notice against VP dismissed
Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh on Thursday dismissed the impeachment notice given by the opposition seeking the removal of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar while ruling it as an act of impropriety, being severely flawed and drawn in haste to mar his reputation, sources said.


In his ruling, which was tabled in the House by Rajya Sabha secretary general P C Mody, the deputy chairman said the impeachment notice is part of a design to denigrate the nation's constitutional institutions and malign the incumbent Vice President, the sources said.


At least 60 opposition members had signed the notice for removal of Dhankhar from his post on December 10, alleging that they did not have trust in him and that he was "biased".


