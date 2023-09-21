Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday extended support for the Women's Reservation Bill and said that the bill should be implemented without any delay

File Photo

Listen to this article Implement Women's Reservation Bill without delay: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar x 00:00

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday extended support for the Women's Reservation Bill and said that the bill should be implemented without any delay.

"From the beginning, we have demanded that the bill should be implemented without any delay. The women from the Backward class and Extreme Backward class and the SC/ST should get reservations. It is good that 33 per cent of seats will be reserved for women and we wish that it should increase further" said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bihar CM said that the bill should have been implemented at a faster pace but it would get further delayed due to the provision of census.

"We have been demanding the Women's Reservation Bill since very young age. The census was happening every 10 years and this started in 1931 and this is the first time it has been delayed. Whenever the bill is implemented it would be welcomed" said the Bihar Chief Minister.

Earlier Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Thursday moved the Women's Reservation Bill in the Rajya Sabha after passing it in the Lok Sabha yesterday.

The 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' is the first bill passed by Lok Sabha during the special session after it shifted to the new Parliament building on Tuesday.

The bill was passed after a day-long debate in which several leaders across party lines put forth their views. The Congress was represented by its Parliamentary party leader Sonia Gandhi who urged the government to look into OBC and SC quota for women in the bill.

The Rajya Sabha had earlier passed the Women's Reservation Bill in 2010 during the Congress-led UPA government but it was not taken up in the Lok Sabha and subsequently lapsed in the lower House of Parliament. (ANI)