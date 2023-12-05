In a first ex-royals fielded by Congress, BJP fail to retain turfs in Chhattisgarh

Prominent among the royals to lose the turf was senior Congress leader and TS Singhdeo. The Congress and BJP had fielded 3 candidates each and AAP one

For the first since the formation of Chhattisgarh in 2000, the new assembly will not have any MLA belonging to erstwhile royal families as all seven candidates fielded by Congress, BJP, and AAP bit dust.

