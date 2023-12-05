Breaking News
In a first ex royals fielded by Congress BJP fail to retain turfs in Chhattisgarh

In a first ex-royals fielded by Congress, BJP fail to retain turfs in Chhattisgarh

Updated on: 05 December,2023 02:26 AM IST  |  Raipur
Agencies |

Prominent among the royals to lose the turf was senior Congress leader and TS Singhdeo. The Congress and BJP had fielded 3 candidates each and AAP one

In a first ex-royals fielded by Congress, BJP fail to retain turfs in Chhattisgarh

For the first since the formation of Chhattisgarh in 2000, the new assembly will not have any MLA belonging to erstwhile royal families as all seven candidates fielded by Congress, BJP, and AAP bit dust.


Prominent among the royals to lose the turf was senior Congress leader and TS Singhdeo. The Congress and BJP had fielded 3 candidates each and AAP one.


congress bharatiya janata party chattisgarh news national news

