The congregational prayers were allowed at the historic Jamia Masjid after the prayers on the Jumma-tul-Vida (the last Friday of Ramzan) were barred. The authorities had also disallowed 'Shab-e-Barat' prayers at the grand mosque last month

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article In a first since 2019, Shab-e-Qadar prayers allowed in Kashmir's historic Jamia Masjid x 00:00

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday allowed the congregational night prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar after three years. Since the abrogation of the erstwhile state's special status no major gathering has been allowed at the masjid since.

The congregational prayers were allowed at the historic Jamia Masjid after the prayers on the Jumma-tul-Vida (the last Friday of Ramzan) were barred. The authorities had also disallowed 'Shab-e-Barat' prayers at the grand mosque last month.

The management committee of the Jamia Masjid, Anjuman Auqaf, in a statement said the blessed night of Shab-e-Qadr was observed with great devotion and fervour in the Jamia Masjid after a period of three years.

"People from across the valley came to the grand mosque in large numbers and sought forgiveness from the Almighty Allah on this Night of Power. However, due to his nearly four-year-long detention, the head of Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq could neither deliver the sermon nor lead the collective prayers of repentance and forgiveness."

The Anjuman said that on the one hand, where people expressed happiness and joy over offering Isha and Taraweeh prayers after a long time on the occasion of Shab Qadr while on the other hand, there was disappointment against the "illegal and arbitrary detention" of Mirwaiz.

Meanwhile, Shab-e-Qadar, the night of power and blessings, was observed across the Kashmir valley with religious fervour.

Also read: I will always remain with NCP: Ajit Pawar

People thronged mosques and shrines across the valley Monday night for prayers and recitation of the Quran as the fasting month of Ramzan is about to end.

Scores of devout Muslims gathered at Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta area of the city, Hazratbal Srinagar, Dast-e-Geer Sahib and Sayed Yaqoob Shah shrines.

Muslims across the world perform night-long prayers on the 26th night of Ramzan to celebrate the first revelation of the Holy Quran to Prophet Mohammad.

Preachers and religious scholars highlighted the teachings of Islam and various aspects of the life of the Prophet and urged Muslims to follow the same. (With inputs from PTI)