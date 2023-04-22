Eyewitnesses told police Kameshwar Singh fled through the court canteen’s back entry. He was arrested from Faridabad in Haryana in the evening

The injured woman being assisted after being shot at inside Saket court complex, in New Delhi, on Friday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article In Delhi court, lawyer shoots at woman he sued for cheating x 00:00

A woman was shot at inside the Saket court in south Delhi on Friday morning, police said. The shooter, a suspended lawyer, had lodged an FIR against her and an advocate for defrauding and cheating him of Rs 25 lakh. The hearing in the case was on Friday.

“M Radha, aged over 40, received two bullet injuries—in her abdomen and hand. She was taken to Max Hospital in Saket and her condition is stated to be stable,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said.

Eyewitnesses told police Kameshwar Singh fled through the court canteen’s back entry. He was arrested from Faridabad in Haryana in the evening.

Videos of the incident showed Singh and Radha arguing outside the lawyers’ block and the man pulling out a gun and running after her. He fired two rounds at Radha from close range, and she scrambled to move away from him screaming for help.

Saket court bar association president Vinod Sharma condemned the incident, saying no person should take the law into his hand.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted that the law and order situation in Delhi has completely broken down. “Instead of obstructing the work of others and doing dirty politics, everyone should focus on their own work. If one cannot handle it, they should resign and let someone else take care of it,” he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever