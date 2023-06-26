In Jammu, Rajnath Singh highlights ‘effective action’ against terrorism under PM Modi's leadership

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while addressing a security conclave at the University of Jammu, emphasized that India has taken strong measures against terrorism under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while addressing a security conclave at the University of Jammu, emphasized that India has taken strong measures against terrorism under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He issued a veiled warning to Pakistan, stating that India is growing more powerful and capable of responding to any threat, both within its borders and beyond.

Singh referenced the surgical strikes conducted in 2016 and the Balakot air strike in 2019 as significant actions taken by the Indian government against terrorism. He praised Prime Minister Modi for his strong willpower and quick decision-making during critical moments. Singh stated that the surgical strikes were carried out in response to unfortunate incidents such as the terrorist attack on the army camp in Uri in 2016 and the suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama in 2019.

Highlighting the significance of the surgical strikes, Singh mentioned that the operations demonstrated India's zero tolerance towards terrorism. He expressed his admiration for the resolve shown by the Prime Minister, who took only 10 minutes to make the decision for the surgical strikes. Singh acknowledged the sacrifices made by Indian security forces and their efforts to neutralize terrorists both within India and across the border.

The Defence Minister acknowledged the enduring impact of terrorism on Jammu and Kashmir, stating that the people of the region understand the destructive nature of terrorist activities and their impact on society.

Singh also praised the Modi-led government for laying the foundation for revolutionary reforms in the country. He recalled Prime Minister Modi's oath ceremony in 2014, where he vowed to protect and uplift the nation, stating that the Prime Minister has remained true to his promise.

