‘In MP, BJP govt gave just 21 jobs in 1,095 days’

Congress’s Priyanka Gandhi meets tribals, in Jabalpur, on Monday. Pic/PTI

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Monday kick-started her party’s campaign for the year-end Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh with a rally in Jabalpur where she accused the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government of being mired in corruption and failing to provide jobs.

“In the past three years, only 21 government jobs were provided in the state by the BJP government. When this figure was brought to my notice, I got it checked three times from my office and found it is a fact,” she said. She cited alleged corruption in Vyapam, ration distribution, mining, e-tender and the fight against COVID-19 and said 225 “scams” had taken place in the 220 months of BJP rule in the state.

Gandhi said, if voted to power in MP, the Congress will provide Rs 1,500 per month to women, LPG cylinders for Rs 500, 100 units of electricity free, implement the old pension scheme and waive off farm loans.

Gandhi said the Chouhan government had not even spared gods, referring to winds on May 28 damaging six idols in the Ujjain’s Mahakal Lok corridor, the first phase of which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October last year.

