In second SpiceJet incident today, Q400 plane conducts priority landing in Mumbai after windshield cracks mid-air

Representative image

In a second incident involving SpiceJet aircraft today, SpiceJet's Q400 plane conducted a priority landing at Mumbai airport after its windshield cracked at 23,000 feet altitude, according to DGCA officials.

Earlier in the day, SpiceJet's Delhi-Dubai flight was diverted to Karachi as the fuel indicator started malfunctioning. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is investigating the two incidents which took place today. Also, this is the seventh incident of technical malfunction happening on SpiceJet aircraft in the last 17 days.

Officials said the Kandla-Mumbai flight of SpiceJet was at 23,000 feet altitude when the windshield's outer pane cracked. The pilots then conducted priority landing at the Mumbai airport, they said. Reacting on the latest incident, SpiceJet said, "On 5th July, 2022, SpiceJet Q400 aircraft was operating SG 3324 (Kandla - Mumbai). During cruise at FL230, P2 side windshield outer pane cracked. Pressurization was observed to be normal. The aircraft landed safely in Mumbai."

