In UP, Dalit girl thrashed and thrown out of school

A Dalit girl allegedly faced casteist slurs, was beaten up and thrown out of her school by a former village head here for not wearing uniform, police said on Tuesday. Manoj Kumar Dubey is neither an officer nor a teacher, yet he goes to school daily and misbehaves with teachers and children, police said.

On Monday, he questioned the girl, a Std VIII student of a government school, about not wearing the uniform, Chauri police station in-charge Girija Shankar Yadav said.

The girl replied that she will wear it when her father buys it for her, Yadav said. Hearing this, Dubey beat her up in her class, used casteist slurs against her and threw her out of the school, he said.

Based on the complaint of the girl’s mother, a case was filed against him for assault, intimidation and under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Yadav said. Search is on to nab him, he added.

