I.N.D.I.A alliance to boycott 14 anchors of nine TV news channels

Arnab Goswami, Shiv Aroor and Navika Kumar are among the banned anchors. Pics/Twitter and File pic

The opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A on Thursday announced that it will boycott shows of 14 television anchors on several platforms, a decision the BJP compared with the Emergency.

The media committee of the bloc took the decision to boycott the programmes of these journalists and not send their representatives on debates hosted by them on such channels or platforms. “Pursuant to the decision taken by INDIA Coordination Committee in its meeting on September 13, 2023, the INDIA parties will not send their representatives on the shows and events of the following anchors,” a statement from the media committee of the opposition bloc said.

Who’s boycotted

The list of anchors as put up by the Congress spokesperson on X includes: Aman Chopra, Amish Devgan and Anand Narasihman of News 18, Aditya Tyagi of Bharat Express, Sudhir Chaudhary and Chitra Tripathi of Aaj Tak, Navika Kumar of Times Now, Arnab Goswami of Republic Bharat, Gaurav Sawant and Shiv Aroor of India Today, Rubika Liyaquat of Bharat24 and Prachi Parashar of India TV. The National Union of Journalists (NUJ) termed the boycott as an attack on democracy.

‘Ghamandia alliance’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday termed the Opposition’s INDIA alliance as “ghamandia” (arrogant), and alleged that it wants to destroy Sanatan Dharma and push the country into “a thousand years’ slavery.” The prime minister was speaking after laying the foundation stone of a R49,000-crore petrochemicals complex in Sagar district, Madhya Pradesh.

“The ‘ghamandia’ alliance met in Mumbai recently. They have neither any policies, nor issues, nor a leader. They have a hidden agenda of attacking Sanatan Dharma which they want to destroy,” Modi said. “They (the Opposition) have started speaking openly. They are going to sharpen their attack on us. Every follower of Sanatan Dharma in every nook and corner of the country and the nation-lovers have to be watchful,” Modi said.

Congress on boycott

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera, who is a part of the committee of opposition parties that took the decision, said , said some channels have put up a ‘nafrat ka bazaar’ (market for hatred) for the last nine years, “The INDIA parties have decided not to legitimise this “hate-filled narrative” which is corroding our society.” He added that the opposition bloc does not want to be a party to any such action which adds hatred in society. “We are not opposed to any of the anchors, but we do not want to be a party to such endeavours,” Khera said, adding that they can create memes or target their leaders but will not create such an atmosphere.

BJP remembers Emergency

“The only instance we have seen of civil liberties being curtailed in India was during the Emergency in 1975,” Union minister Hardeep Puri said in a post on X. “Open calls for eradication of Sanatan Dharma, FIRs against journalists and boycott of media reflect politics of those dark years of emergency. True face of I.N.D.I.Alliance,” he said.

PM speaks

Narendra Modi, prime minister

‘The ‘ghamandia’ alliance met in Mumbai recently. They have neither any policies, nor issues, nor a leader. They have a hidden agenda of attacking Sanatan Dharma which they want to destroy’

‘The “INDI’ alliance wants to abolish Sanatan Dharma and push the country into a thousand years’ slavery. But we have to stop these forces unitedly. With our unity, we have to thwart their attempt’

‘They (the Opposition) have started speaking openly. They are going to sharpen their attack on us. Every follower of Sanatan Dharma in every nook and corner of the country and the nation-lovers

have to be watchful’

