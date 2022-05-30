India-Bangladesh trains cross border after 2 years

Breaking News
Updated on: 30 May,2022 09:38 AM IST  |  Kolkata
Passengers board Bandhan Express in Kolkata. Pic/PTI


Passenger train services between Bangladesh and India resumed on Sunday, two years after it was paused due to the outbreak of Coronavirus.

Maitree Express between Dhaka and Kolkata resumed from Dhaka Cantonment Railway station, with 165 passengers, said a Bangladesh Railway spokesperson. 




Bandhan Express, which runs between on Bangladesh’s Khulna and Kolkata route reached Bangladesh, resuming, officials said.


Eastern Railway spokesperson Ekalavya Chakraborty said people on both sides of the border are excited about the resumption of the train services.

