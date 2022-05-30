India-Bangladesh trains cross border after 2 years

Maitree Express between Dhaka and Kolkata resumed from Dhaka Cantonment Railway station, with 165 passengers, said a Bangladesh Railway spokesperson

Passengers board Bandhan Express in Kolkata. Pic/PTI

Passenger train services between Bangladesh and India resumed on Sunday, two years after it was paused due to the outbreak of Coronavirus.

Maitree Express between Dhaka and Kolkata resumed from Dhaka Cantonment Railway station, with 165 passengers, said a Bangladesh Railway spokesperson.

Bandhan Express, which runs between on Bangladesh’s Khulna and Kolkata route reached Bangladesh, resuming, officials said.

Eastern Railway spokesperson Ekalavya Chakraborty said people on both sides of the border are excited about the resumption of the train services.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever