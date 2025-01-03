Breaking News
Crackdown on illegal immigrants and terror suspects: Anti-terrorist squad wants stricter screening of contract labour
Sanpada firing: Police suspect professional rivalry
Kurla-Santacruz Road has no street lights for over a year
Central Railway: Old buggies to be reused at railway hospitals
Uttan-Virar Sea Link report to be submitted for state nod
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > India blasts China over dam project 2 new counties near Ladakh

India blasts China over dam project, 2 new counties near Ladakh

Updated on: 04 January,2025 08:32 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

EAM spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India has never accepted the “illegal” Chinese occupation of Indian territory in the area

India blasts China over dam project, 2 new counties near Ladakh

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

Listen to this article
India blasts China over dam project, 2 new counties near Ladakh
x
00:00

India on Friday took a dig China over the establishment of two new counties in Hotan prefecture as parts of these regions fall in Indian UT of Ladakh and said it has lodged a “solemn protest”.


New Delhi said creation of new counties will neither have a bearing on India’s long-standing and consistent position regarding its sovereignty over the area nor lend legitimacy to China’s “illegal and forcible” occupation of the same.


EAM spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India has never accepted the “illegal” Chinese occupation of Indian territory in the area. “We have seen the announcement pertaining to the establishment of two new counties in Hotan Prefecture of China. Parts of jurisdiction of these so-called counties fall in India’s Union Territory of Ladakh,” he said.


Speaking on the China’s announcement of  buidling a mega dam on Brahmaputra river in Tibet, India, in its first reaction, said it will continue to monitor and take necessary measures to protect its interests. New Delhi also urged Beijing to ensure that the interests of downstream states of the Brahmaputra are not harmed by activities in upstream areas. There have been apprehensions that the dam will have adverse impact on Arunachal Pradesh as well as Assam.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

india china ladakh national news new delhi India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK