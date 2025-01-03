India blasts China over dam project, 2 new counties near Ladakh

EAM spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India has never accepted the “illegal” Chinese occupation of Indian territory in the area

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

India on Friday took a dig China over the establishment of two new counties in Hotan prefecture as parts of these regions fall in Indian UT of Ladakh and said it has lodged a “solemn protest”.

New Delhi said creation of new counties will neither have a bearing on India’s long-standing and consistent position regarding its sovereignty over the area nor lend legitimacy to China’s “illegal and forcible” occupation of the same.

EAM spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India has never accepted the “illegal” Chinese occupation of Indian territory in the area. “We have seen the announcement pertaining to the establishment of two new counties in Hotan Prefecture of China. Parts of jurisdiction of these so-called counties fall in India’s Union Territory of Ladakh,” he said.

Speaking on the China’s announcement of buidling a mega dam on Brahmaputra river in Tibet, India, in its first reaction, said it will continue to monitor and take necessary measures to protect its interests. New Delhi also urged Beijing to ensure that the interests of downstream states of the Brahmaputra are not harmed by activities in upstream areas. There have been apprehensions that the dam will have adverse impact on Arunachal Pradesh as well as Assam.

