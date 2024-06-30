MP Sanjay Singh said that the parties of the INDIA bloc had unanimously decided that thay will protest against the misuse of ED and CBI in the Parliament premises tomorrow at 10.30 am.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh address a press conference regarding the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Pic/PTI

Listen to this article INDIA bloc to hold demonstration in Parliament on July 1 over 'misuse of ED, CBI' x 00:00

The opposition, INDIA bloc, will reportedly hold a demonstration inside Parliament premises on Monday, July 1, against the central government over the alleged misuse of central agencies, including Directorate of Enforcement and Central Bureau of Investigation.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh, in a press conference held on Sunday, announced the decision of the alliance parties to protest against the central government.

ADVERTISEMENT

While addressing the press conference in AAP headquarters in Delhi on Sunday, Singh stated, "The parties of the INDIA bloc had unanimously decided that we will protest against the misuse of ED and CBI in the Parliament premises tomorrow at 10.30 am."

As per the agency report, the AAP legislator also alleged that the central government directed the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. he added that D has no evidence against the party chief in the excise policy case.

"The court (Rouse Avenue Court) said in its order that ED has no evidence against Arvind Kejriwal and that it is working with malicious intent. ED has no money trail against Arvind Kejriwal, no evidence, no recovery of money and hence Arvind Kejriwal is innocent," he said, reported ANI.

He further alleged that the "ED people" reached the High Court in an unconstitutional, illegal manner without taking a copy of the order and got a stay on that bail.

"Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the CBI on the instructions of the Central Government, PM Modi," Singh added.

On July 29, the Delhi Court reportedly sent CM Kejriwal to judicial custody until July 12 in connection with the ongoing probe into the excise policy case.

Advocate DP Singh, who appeared for CBI, stated that although accused Arvind Kejriwal was questioned during police custody remand deliberately gave evasive replies contrary to the evidence on record and he did not cooperate with the investigation, reported ANI.

As per the agency report, the CBI submitted in court that when faced with the evidences, he failed to provide a proper and truthful explanation for the increase in wholesalers' profit margin from 5% to 12% under the new Excise Policy of Delhi 2021–22, without providing any study of justification.

(with inputs from ANI)